9 arrested, firearms and drugs seized in connection to Oakland illegal casinos

article

The Brief The operation and arrests are part of a crackdown on illegal casinos in the City of Oakland. The search warrants were carried out in East Oakland. More than a dozen firearms were recovered, officials said.



Nine people have been arrested in connection to illegal casinos, firearms, ammunition and drug possession in Oakland, police say.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department announced the arrests as part of a crackdown on illegal activity and search warrants that were carried out during the first week of March.

The search warrant locations included; the 1400 block of 17th Avenue, the 1900 block of 17th Avenue, and the 9200 block of Plymouth Street.

Items confiscated from these locations include more than a dozen firearms, a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, gambling machines and ammunition.

"We would also like to thank our federal partners, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)," OPD said in a news release.

Police said this operation was part of an ongoing investigation.

Items seized in OPD crackdown on illegal casinos. Photo courtesy Oakland Police Department.

Items seized in OPD crackdown on illegal casinos. Photo courtesy Oakland Police Department.

The Source Oakland Police Department