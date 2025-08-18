Oakland jewelry store rammed with vehicle and robbed in broad daylight

An armed robbery took place Monday afternoon at an Oakland jewelry store, after the business was rammed with a vehicle that was left at the scene, police say.

Jewelry store rammed and robbed

The Oakland Police Department said the business, located at the 700 block of International Boulevard, was significantly damaged. Video from the scene shows the front security gate is broken down at Kim Tim jewelry.

Employees were seen trying to clear and assess the damage. There was shattered glass everywhere near the front of the store.

Police said the robbery happened just before 1:45 p.m. and that officers arrived at the scene to investigate.

An employee told police someone used a vehicle to ram the store. That's when police say some people entered with firearms and took items from the business before fleeing the area. The vehicle was left at the scene.

Police said they are actively investigating this case. They asked the public for any video or photos that may help with their investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if anyone was injured. It is not known what was taken or how valuable the items may be. Police did not offer any suspect information, nor did they indicate if any arrests have been made.