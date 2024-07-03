Expand / Collapse search
Oakland Juneteenth shooting: Man charged, additional suspects still sought

By and
Published  July 3, 2024 3:25pm PDT
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Juneteenth mass shooting victim loses finger, bullets lodged in leg

An East Bay man gave a first-hand account of the chaos and violence that erupted at the Juneteenth celebration that turned violent last week near Lake Merritt in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 23-year-old Oakland man has been charged as one of the alleged shooters at a Lake Merritt Juneteenth festival that left 14 people wounded.

Jajuan Kelly was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with four counts of assault with a firearm.

The shootout unfolded around 8:46 p.m. in the 400 block of Grand Avenue when two groups that did not know each other crossed paths, authorities said. Both groups were allegedly armed with guns.

Kelly, Damijia McGee, and two other unidentified suspects were within one of the groups. When they encountered the opposing group, they pulled out their firearms and started shooting. Both groups exchanged gunfire, and 14 people were struck, including Kelly.

Kelly was shot twice in the back of his left thigh and left shin.

After the shooting, the suspects fled in different directions, leaving Kelly behind.

Officers administered aid to Kelly at the scene, though they had to move through a "hostile" crowd. While treating him, officers found a loaded firearm inside his underwear. Investigators later determined that Kelly had two guns in his possession, but one of them was taken away by an unknown woman after he was shot.

He was hospitalized in critical condition. After his condition improved, officers interviewed him on June 28, where Kelly admitted to having a gun and opening fire on the other group because they looked "suspicious" to him, according to a probable cause warrant.

Kelly was arraigned on Wednesday.

"I am deeply relieved to announce that one of the individuals we believe to be responsible for taking part in the Juneteenth mass shooting at the lake has been charged with a list of serious felonies," said District Attorney Pamela Price.

Authorities have not provided additional information on McGee or the other alleged shooters.