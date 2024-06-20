Expand / Collapse search

Oakland Juneteenth shooting: At least 4 shot at celebration

By and
Updated  June 20, 2024 8:52am PDT
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

4 injured in Lake Merritt shooting

Authorities said at least four people were injured in a shooting at Lake Merritt as Juneteenth was winding down.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Juneteenth celebration at Lake Merritt in Oakland took a dramatic turn as gunshots rang out, leaving four people injured.

The Oakland Police Department said over two dozen officers had been monitoring the crowd of 5,000 people celebrating at the lake on Wednesday.

"The crowds were peaceful until around 8:15 p.m. when an illegal sideshow involving vehicles and motorbikes occurred near Grand Avenue and Bellevue Avenue," the police department said in a press release.

Officers said the situation escalated as the crowd became hectic and a fight broke out. Then several shots rang out.

The Oakland Fire Department said it transported at least four gunshot victims to a local hospital. Police also took some victims to nearby hospitals. Other victims were self-transported.

Related

Oakland Juneteenth celebrations erupt in violence, OPD says multiple shot
article

Oakland Juneteenth celebrations erupt in violence, OPD says multiple shot

An Oakland Juneteenth celebration at Lake Merritt ended in violence Wednesday night. The Oakland Police Department says multiple people were shot, but did not have an exact number of victims. 

Tamia Robinson of Richmond said her friend was shot and killed at the event. She said there were sideshows, fights, and fireworks going off, which added to the confusion. She said she ran from the sound of the fireworks.

"So we ran in this direction, next thing you hear another boom boom boom from the other side of the lake," she recalled.

Robinson said she had arrived at the celebration around 7 p.m. and noticed things started to go south around 8:45 p.m.

Image 1 of 3

 

"We all came out here to celebrate our culture... Our freedom. You see people are still out here singing and dancing. This is not fun. Just two or three years ago this happened, and it seems to be a repeating cycle. There needs to be a change in the community," she said.

Robinson also claimed police used excessive force.

Oakland police could not confirm any deaths.

A shooting at Oakland Juneteenth celebration injures multiple people, sending them to the hospital

Police say multiple people when a Juneteenth celebration in Oakland turned violent after hours of peaceful activities. Police estimate that thousands of people attended. They say the event turned violent with a sideshow, a fight and a shooting that injured multiple people.

No arrests have been made, and police are working to determine if there was more than one shooter.

The police department said after the shooting, officers tried to move the crowd to a safe area. During that process, some people in the crowd punched and pushed officers, resulting in minor injuries, officials said. One person was arrested for assaulting an officer.

"The events were not sanctioned gatherings," the department wrote.

In 2021, a shooting during a Juneteenth celebration at Lake Merritt left six people injured and a 22-year-old San Francisco man dead.

The exact number of victims in Wednesday's shooting has not yet been determined.