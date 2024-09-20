Expand / Collapse search

Burglar wheels out safe from Oakland ice cream shop

Published  September 20, 2024 3:29pm PDT
Oakland
An ice cream shop in Oakland was burglarized, and surveillance video shows the thief rolling out of the establishment with a safe.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A burger and ice cream shop in downtown Oakland was burglarized early Friday, marking the latest break-in at one of the city's oldest neighborhoods.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. at Lana's, near the corner of Eighth and Washington streets.

Surveillance video showed a man breaking the shop's front window and entering. After gaining access, he ransacked the office and wheeled out a safe. The man returned to take tools.

The suspect fled in a silver Dodge Charger driven by an accomplice.

Oakland police are investigating the burglary.

This break-in follows another close by at the African Caribbean Food Market, which was burglarized Aug. 29.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan