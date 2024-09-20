The Brief The break-in happened at Lana's in downtown Oakland, one of the city's oldest neighborhoods. The burglary was captured on video and shows the thief carting out a safe. The incident happened a few doors down from African Caribbean Food Market, which was burglarized on Aug. 29.



A burger and ice cream shop in downtown Oakland was burglarized early Friday, marking the latest break-in at one of the city's oldest neighborhoods.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. at Lana's, near the corner of Eighth and Washington streets.

Surveillance video showed a man breaking the shop's front window and entering. After gaining access, he ransacked the office and wheeled out a safe. The man returned to take tools.

The suspect fled in a silver Dodge Charger driven by an accomplice.

Oakland police are investigating the burglary.

This break-in follows another close by at the African Caribbean Food Market, which was burglarized Aug. 29.

The Source Information from this story came from the owners of Lana's and surveillance video.

