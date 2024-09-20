Burglar wheels out safe from Oakland ice cream shop
OAKLAND, Calif. - A burger and ice cream shop in downtown Oakland was burglarized early Friday, marking the latest break-in at one of the city's oldest neighborhoods.
The incident occurred around 7 a.m. at Lana's, near the corner of Eighth and Washington streets.
Surveillance video showed a man breaking the shop's front window and entering. After gaining access, he ransacked the office and wheeled out a safe. The man returned to take tools.
The suspect fled in a silver Dodge Charger driven by an accomplice.
Oakland police are investigating the burglary.
This break-in follows another close by at the African Caribbean Food Market, which was burglarized Aug. 29.
Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan