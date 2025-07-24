Oakland leadership points to drop in violent crime as sign Ceasefire program is working

Oakland city leaders are touting a recent decline in violent crime as evidence that their Ceasefire program is making an impact.

Ceasefire's impact

What we know:

At a community meeting held Thursday at St. Columba Church in West Oakland, Mayor Barbara Lee and members of the city’s public safety leadership discussed the initiative with residents as part of the city’s ongoing "Ceasefire Teach-In Series."

"We’re saving lives. This is about reducing recidivism," said Lee. "The crime rates, nobody believes it, nobody feels it, but because of the strategic integration of the Department of Violence Prevention, Ceasefire, and OPD, we can honestly say it’s ticking down."

Lee's predecessor, former mayor, Sheng Thao, considered resurrecting the Ceasefire strategy one of her greatest accomplishments while in office, before voters recalled her in Nov. 2024.

According to police, violent crime in Oakland is down 24% year over year, with reported robberies seeing a 42% drop, and reported burglaries seeing a 24% drop. Officials said that overall crime and violent crime last week was 30% lower than the same week in July 2024.

"We’re trending in the right direction, and those numbers are real," said Deputy Police Chief Anthony Tedesco, who credited the progress in part to specialized investigative teams and data-driven policing. "We’re using evidence and data to be precise so that we are making an impact on those that are bringing harm and not everyone else."

OPD Chief Floyd Mitchell was not present at the meeting.

Community reaction

What they're saying:

Community members at the meeting, including Karen Anderson, expressed cautious optimism. But Anderson also noted that statistics don’t always match residents’ daily experiences.

"Statistics are always up to interpretation," said Anderson. "Last night, four homes on my block had their mailboxes broken into. I want to feel that my neighborhood is safe."

City officials acknowledged that property crime remains a challenge, but said the Ceasefire program’s targeted approach, meant to reduce violence, has also ultimately created ripple effects on other types of crime.

"When we work to identify the 250 to 350 individuals driving violent crime at any given time, and we provide them with both enforcement and services, property crime goes down, too," said Holly Joshi, Chief of the Department of Violence Prevention.

"I like the program. I like the fact that they’re really trying to make outreach," said Oakland resident Brian Collins. "I’d just like to see how far this thing goes."

What's next:

The next Ceasefire community meeting is scheduled for July 31 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Montclair Presbyterian Church.