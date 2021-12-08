Oakland man accused of posing as police officer, approaching teenage girls arrested

Berkeley police announced the arrest of a man accused of posing as a police officer and approaching teenage girls with criminal sexual intent of minors.

Berkeley police said three observant teenagers were instrumental in the arrest of the suspect, identified as Christopher Dalton, 32, of Oakland. Dalton, a convicted sex offender, was arrested in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Police said Dalton, who was unknown to his victims, would demand hugs and pose as an officer to gain compliance with the girls. Fortunately, police said two girls who were approached by Dalton in separate incidents on Sept. 29 and Dec. 6 were able to get away from the suspect.

A third victim from a previous incident on Aug. 25 managed to snap a photo of Dalton's red Ford Mustang, which captured the suspect's license plate number. This victim had come forward after reading about the more recent incidents on Berkeleyside's website.

Oakland police said clothing worn during these alleged crimes were seized at his tuff shed home on Mandela Parkway in Oakland.

Tips and video from the community helped detectives in this case. Police said video evidence shows Dalton followed two of the girls for several blocks in his Mustang.

Dalton was arrested for communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex act, annoying/molesting a child with a prior offense, and violating parole.

