Oakland father fights for life after being shot while sleeping at home

An East Oakland husband and father is fighting for his life after being shot in the head while he was sleeping in his home.

Neighbors said Run Hua Kuang is friendly and devoted to his family. He lives with them in a public housing complex.

They said they heard a single shot on Aug. 1, and that the stray bullet appeared to have come from inside the apartment building from another unit.

"It's sad that happened to him. I don't feel safe around here," said a neighbor who did not want his name released.

In an online fundraising site, Huang's sister said the 33-year-old known as "Hua" was taking a nap after he came home from his job as a delivery truck driver.

A bullet came through a wall, penetrated the headboard, struck him in the head and came out of his left eye.

Neighbors described what they heard and saw.

"I just heard a big bang and two of my nieces ran into the house and one said, ‘I think I heard a gunshot,' " said neighbor Michele Holt.

Oakland police and the Housing Authority are investigating Run Hua Kuang's shooting on Abu. 1, 2024

Another neighbor said the bullet didn't come from the outside or from the street, but rather from inside an apartment adjacent to Hua's.

A spokesperson for the Housing Authority, which manages the property, said she can't confirm that information but that her agency's police department and Oakland police are collaborating on this investigation.

Neighbors said the apartment where someone fired the gun is frequented by young people.

"They were here all night long. They did come over asking if we saw anybody leaving. We said no," said Holt. "That's a sad occasion when you're not even safe in your neighborhood."

"There're a lot of youngsters up there. They carry guns," said one man who lives in the complex.

He said he saw police initially detain an adult woman and a teenage boy from that apartment.

The Housing Authority said so far, no one's been arrested.

People in the area said Hua and his family are great neighbors.

"I haven't been able to sleep the last couple of days 'cause he was a good guy. I'd see him when he came in from work," said one neighbor." I'm teary-eyed now 'cause he was a good guy. I like that family."

Huang's sister wrote that her brother underwent seven-hour surgery and is now on life support in the ICU.

She said he's an immigrant from China, and he's the sole provider for his wife and two young daughters.

The family is praying for a miracle.

The Housing Authority is asking anyone who has information on this incident to contact Dispatch at 1-510-535-3100 or the Crime Tip Confidential line at 1-510-535-3155.

Anyone who wants to contribute to his GoFundMe can click here.

A bullet struck the home of Run Hua Kuang on Aug. 1, 2024.



