Oakland man barricaded in home with young children and rifle peacefully surrenders

A man barricaded inside an Oakland home on Wednesday with two children has let the children exit and has surrendered, police said.

Police surrounded the home west of Mills College for more than 12 hours, saying they saw a man with a rifle who had been shooting the rifle out of his window.

A police spokeswoman said that the man had barricaded himself inside the home in the 5700 block of Harmon Avenue with two children, ages 6 and 8. They would not confirm if the children are his own, although they did say it is the children's residence.

The spokeswoman said the man's wife was able to escape and is now working with hostage negotiators to bring him out safely. Police said a mental health unit is on hand with support of county clinicians.

Police have been at the home since 5:30 a.m. The incident was peacefully resolved after 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported.