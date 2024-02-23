Oakland man convicted in Richmond house party shooting that killed 3

article

The Contra Costa County district attorney's office on Friday announced the conviction of an Oakland man who shot and killed three men and hurt four others at a Richmond house party in 2021.

Officials said Enrique Ramirez-Calmo faces life without parole and was one of two shooters at the Father's Day party on June 20. The shooting, on Dunn Avenue near 20th Street, was said to be fueled by mistaken identity and gang rivalry.

The D.A.'s office said Ramirez-Calmo and a fellow gang member opened fire at the party. The second shooter was 17 at the time. The victims – all men – ranged in age from 18 to 45. The "marimba" party was advertised on Facebook.

Police had a break in the case when they found a ballistic match from a separate shooting in Oakland on the same night of the house-party shooting in Richmond. In addition, police said they had video footage that showed the suspects arriving at the party in a Nissan Altima.

Ramirez-Calmo and the teen shooter were arrested in March 2022, police said.

Prosecutors were able to show evidence that included video taken by one of the victims at the moment of the shooting.

"This was a senseless massacre that shattered the lives of innocent families," D.A. Diana Becton said. Her deputy district attorney commented that this case had numerous challenges.

The jury delivered their verdict earlier this week. Ramirez-Calmo was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, along with gang and other special circumstances enhancements.

Ramirez-Calmo will be sentenced on March 11 in Martinez.