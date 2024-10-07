Oakland mayor holds anti-recall rally, forgets to file formal opposition statement

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Sunday took to a rally at the Rockridge BART station, urging voters to reject the recall campaign against her.

She and her supporters from the group, Oaklanders Defending Democracy, say under her leadership, Oakland has become a global epicenter of the green tech movement.

They also that crime in Oakland is down 35% from last year. Homicides are down by about 30%.

"We can't take this no more," Pastor Billy Dixon said. "We're not going to take it lying down. We're going to vote no on the recall. We're going to let her do her work and I promise you, in two more years, you let her do the work, and you're going to re-elect Mayor Sheng Thao for mayor."

As voters started receiving election information guides, many noticed the mayor did not file an official rebuttal statement.

An anti-recall spokesman told the San Francisco Chronicle that it "fell through the cracks."

Earlier this year, Oakland missed out on getting millions from a retail theft grant from the state, and many blamed Thao for that error.

