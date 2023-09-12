Oakland mayor ready to 'declare state of emergency' if police chief isn't selected by year's end

Oakland has been without a police chief ever since the mayor fired him in February.

And on Tuesday, that same mayor told KTVU that she was poised to "declare a state of emergency" if a new police chief isn't selected by the end of the year.

"I'm really hopeful that we will," Mayor Sheng Thao said in her regular, monthly interview with KTVU. "And if we don't – and I'll say it right here today -- and if we don't, I will declare a state of emergency to get a police chief, because this process has been held up by the police commission for far too long with all the shenanigans, the internal fighting."

She added: "All of the different infighting has just not been conducive to what we're doing here and running a city. And it's been very frustrating."

KTVU sent an email to the Oakland Police Commission following Thao's interview but did not immediately hear back.

Thao did say, however, that the commission has concluded its "community" portion of the police chief search process. The next steps including getting people to apply, and then the commission has to present three possible candidates for Thao to choose from.

She said she had no timeframe on when those choices will be put in front of her.

"Right now, I do believe that they're out actually asking people to apply," Thao said. "I've actually seen the application myself. So if anybody is out there and they would like to be a part of the city of Oakland and be the next the future chief, please do apply."

The previous commission took nine months to hire LeRonne Armstrong, whom Thao fired about a month after taking office.

Thao terminated him after an independent auditor found that Armstrong neglected his duty in overseeing two botched Internal Affairs investigations.

The Oakland Police Commission was not consulted on -- and did not agree with – Thao's firing Armstrong.

This is not the first time that Thao has publicly shown her frustration with the Oakland Police Commission, a group of citizens with oversight of the police department.

In June, Thao first told KTVU that the police commission hadn't even begun the search for a new chief.

That seemed to light a fire with the commissioners, who picked a consultant to begin the search the following month.

That revelation also led to the ouster of one commissioner and the pending ouster of the current chair, who was not selected for a second term come next month.

