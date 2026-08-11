Oakland mayoral race: Here's who qualified

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Nearly 20 people originally signaled their desire to run for Oakland mayor on Nov. 3. Only four of them actually qualified.

They are:

Current Mayor Barbara Lee, a veteran congresswoman who beat Loren Taylor in April 2025, after former Mayor Sheng Thao was recalled.

Brenda Grisham, a public safety advocate who led the successful recall against former Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

Mindy Pechenuk, whose "America First" platform states she wants to get rid of Oakland's police commission and MACRO – the mental health crisis unit, and spend money to fight Oakland's "war on drugs."

Julius Robinson, who was quoted in a KTVU story about Thao's recall stating that people in Oakland want to come together as a community, but there is a lack of infrastructure and leadership.