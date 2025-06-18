Expand / Collapse search

Oakland moves forward with $4.8M speed safety cameras

By
Published  June 18, 2025 12:22pm PDT
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Moves Forward with Speed Cameras

Oakland Moves Forward with Speed Cameras

The city of Oakland approved a pilot program that would install speed safety cameras along 18 different locations across the city. Warren Logan with Transform CA joined KTVU.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The city of Oakland is moving forward with a $4.8 million pilot program to install speed safety cameras across the city.

The City Councill approved the program on Tuesday with funding to come from state transportation grants.

A total of 18 locations that are identified as dangerous corridors will get the cameras.

The council also approved an amendment that they say will assure that people's privacy and civil rights are not violated.

A board member for the group Transform California says the program will save lives.

San Francisco launched a speed safety camera program and has been issuing about 1,000 warning tickets a day. 

OaklandNews