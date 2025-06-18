Oakland moves forward with $4.8M speed safety cameras

The city of Oakland is moving forward with a $4.8 million pilot program to install speed safety cameras across the city.

The City Councill approved the program on Tuesday with funding to come from state transportation grants.

A total of 18 locations that are identified as dangerous corridors will get the cameras.

The council also approved an amendment that they say will assure that people's privacy and civil rights are not violated.

A board member for the group Transform California says the program will save lives.

San Francisco launched a speed safety camera program and has been issuing about 1,000 warning tickets a day.