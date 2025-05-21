SFMTA issues 31,000 speed-camera warnings in one month

The SFMTA released data about the first of its latest speed-camera program.

Just last month, more than 31,000 warnings were issued: about 1,000 warnings a day.

The pedestrian advocacy group, Walk SF, says speeding is a daily threat to pedestrians on the streets.

Now, they're calling on the city to make changes to the roads, like reducing the speed limit by 5 miles an hour on every eligible high-injury and commercial street by December 2027.

