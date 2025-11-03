Watch: Surveillance video shows suspects in Oakland Museum theft

The Oakland Police Department and the FBI on Monday released surveillance video showing the alleged perpetrators in a recent burglary where over 1,000 historical items were stolen.

The theft occurred in the early morning on Oct. 15 at a storage facility maintained by the Oakland Museum of California.

Last week, museum officials said they believe the theft was a "crime of opportunity," rather than targeted.

Video released by police on Monday shows two perpetrators walking through an indoor hallway of the facility, along with an outdoor area surrounded by wiring and a fence.

Authorities described one of the suspects as a man with a thin build, wearing a black beanie, white face mask, plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as having a heavy build and wearing a blue hoodie with white letters on the front, blue pants, black gloves and white shoes with black detailing.

Last week, museum officials elaborated on the items that were taken.

"The majority of stolen items consist of historic memorabilia such as political pins, award ribbons, and souvenir token," the museum said in a statement. "Additional stolen artifacts of particular sensitivity include six Native American baskets, several 19th-century scrimshaw objects, and a number daguerreotypes and modernist metalwork jewelry pieces."

Lori Fogarty, the museum’s CEO and executive director, said the museum has received an outpouring of support from the community since the burglary, particularly regarding the stolen Native American baskets.

"This is a loss not only for [the museum,] but for the broader community," Fogarty said. "The museum takes its responsibility to steward California’s history and cultural legacy with the utmost seriousness and remains committed to recovering the stolen items and ensuring their continued care for future generations."

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 238-3951 or submit a tip to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324.)