Oakland Museum to reopen for first time in eight months

article

The Oakland Museum of California announced Thursday it will reopen for the first time in eight months with three free admission days later this month.

Members of the public will have free access to the museum from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 27-29, according to the museum. Subsequently, the museum will be open to the public Fridays through Sundays for the same six-hour span to manage capacity.

The museum has been closed since March due to the coronavirus

pandemic and for several weeks after Alameda County moved into a tier of the state's pandemic reopening system in which museums are allowed to reopen indoors with modifications and capacity limits.

"As we welcome our visitors and community back to campus after

several long months of closure, OMCA is committed not only to offering a place of healing and connection, but most importantly, to maintaining a safe and enjoyable experience for both staff and visitors," said Lori Fogarty, museum director and chief executive officer.

In addition to local and state requirements like wearing a mask or

other face covering, the museum made several changes to reduce the risk of spreading the virus among attendees.

The museum's entrance at 1000 Oak St. will be its main entrance to control the museum's capacity. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the museum and touchable exhibits and gallery sections will not be on display.

Advertisement

Museum tickets and details about the OMCA's reopening process can be found at museumca.org. The museum will reopen one week early, on Nov. 20, for members.

"Our staff have made the necessary changes for a safe reopening, and we are all so thankful to have the opportunity to reopen our doors to our transforming campus," Fogarty said. "I think visitors will be pleasantly surprised to see our new look."