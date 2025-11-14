James Beere named interim Oakland police chief

The Brief Assistant Chief James Beere was named interim Oakland police chief, taking over Dec. 6 after Chief Floyd Mitchell steps down. Beere, a 20-year veteran of the department, recently led press conferences on two school shootings, including one that killed Laney College coach John Beam. The Oakland Police Commission will lead the search for a permanent chief, with Mayor Barbara Lee saying that the next leader must understand the city’s culture.



With Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell on his way out, Mayor Barbara Lee on Friday named his interim replacement.

Assistant Chief James Beere will serve as the city’s interim police chief beginning Dec. 6.

Mitchell, who announced his resignation in October after 18 months on the job, will step down Dec. 5.

Related article

Veteran officer steps into leadership role

What we know:

Beere has been with the Oakland Police Department for more than 20 years.

"He has the trust of the officers that he'll lead, the respect of community partners that he's worked alongside, and a demonstrated commitment to both constitutional policing and the reforms that Oakland has fought for," Lee said at a Friday press conference.

Beere addresses recent violence

What they're saying:

In recent days, Beere has represented the department and led press conferences following back-to-back school shootings.

The first occurred on Wednesday at Skyline High School, where a student was wounded. Less than 24 hours later, a second shooting at Laney College claimed the life of legendary football coach and athletic director John Beam.

"My thoughts are [with] the Beam family and all the victims of violence who have been exposed to this unnecessary and tragic gun violence that we've been experiencing," Beere said after being named interim chief.

Despite the recent shootings, Beere noted that violent crime is down 20% in Oakland this year and said he wants to see that downward trend continue.

"I live in Oakland. My family is in Oakland. I’ve raised my boys here in Oakland. I invested in the success of our community," he said. "That will continue for the rest of the time I’m here."

Search process for permanent chief

What's next:

Beere will serve as interim chief until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Oakland’s process for selecting and appointing a police chief involves the police commission, which leads the search for candidates. The commission, with help from the city administrator, recruits and nterviews candidates before providing the mayor with a list of at least three finalists.

The mayor will then appoint a candidate from that list or reject it entirely and request a new one.

Lee said one thing residents can be sure of is that the next police chief will understand Oakland.

"Its culture, its people, its history, and its commitment to reducing crime and ensuring accountability for our residents," she said.