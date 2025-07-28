Man killed in Oakland nightclub shooting ID'd by family as manager of cookie company

The man killed in a shooting over the weekend at an illegal nightclub in Oakland was identified by family as the manager of a local cookie and baking company.

Fernando Castillo Rodriguez, also identified by police, managed Wooden Table Baking Company, his cousin shared Monday.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 a.m. early Sunday morning along 85th Avenue.

The nightclub had been operating illegally for months, party-goers told KTVU.

Dozens of people were detained in zip ties as police were at the scene investigating the shooting.

What we know about the victim

Everlyn Roque said her cousin, Castillo Rodriguez, was at the nightclub early Sunday morning, but was leaving to head home as he was shot.

"He was trying to come back home, but he wasn't able to make it home," she said.

A memorial (left) for Fernando Castillo Rodriguez (right), who was killed in a shooting on 85th Avenue in Oakland on Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Photo of Castillo Rodriguez courtesy of Everlyn Roque)

Roque said her cousin had lived in Oakland since childhood, sharing light-hearted details about his life.

"He's like a little brother to me," Roque said. "He really liked metal music. He loved oysters. He was a hard worker."

"He was a little shy, but once you got him talking…" she went on to say.

The 23-year-old managed the baking company and worked alongside his mother and aunt, Roque said.

"They saw each other every day," she said.

A memorial was spotted Monday near the site of the shooting.

Police investigation

The Oakland Police Department is investigating the shooting, though they have not shared details on a possible suspect or the circumstances that led up to it.

Those with information are asked to contact detectives at (510) 238-3821 or (510) 238-7950.

Videos and photos can also be emailed to cidvide@oaklandca.gov.