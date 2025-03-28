Oakland officer hospitalized following 'unprovoked' attack

An Oakland police officer was hospitalized following what officers said was an unprovoked attack Friday afternoon.

Oakland police said patrol officers were at 104th Avenue and International Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m. when a suspect approached their patrol car and suddenly assaulted an officer in what they say was unprovoked.

Officers detained the suspect and took them into custody. An officer was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. His last reported condition was stable.

What we don't know:

It's unclear why the suspect attacked the officer. It wasn't immediately known if any weapons were involved in the assault or if the suspect sustained any injuries themselves.

What you can do:

The Oakland Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact their Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

Videos and photos can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.