Oakland officer struck by car while investigating stolen truck

An Oakland police officer was struck and injured by a car Friday morning while working to get a stolen pickup truck towed away, the department said.

The officer, who was not identified, was hospitalized and described as being in stable condition, authorities said. More information about the officer's injuries was not provided.

The crash happened while a pickup that was reported stolen was being towed on 88th Avenue, near MacArthur Boulevard, before 5 a.m., the police department said.

The driver of the car who struck the officer is cooperating with officials.

It's unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, police said.

The case will be investigated.