Oakland one step closer to having professional women's basketball team

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 4:04PM
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland is a step closer to having a professional women's basketball team.
 

Former WNBA star Alana Beard is now leading the ownership group hoping to bring a team to the East Bay. 

Beard starred at Duke University and then with the Washington Mystics. 

She's now partnering with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, trying to get a team in Oakland. 

"I've always envisioned being an owner in an WNBA team," she said on Thursday. "I reached out, and it just made sense to partner on this, to come together to bring something special to the community of Oakland." 

The Oakland City Council has already approved selling the city's 50-percent interest in the Oakland Coliseum complex to the entertainment group.

