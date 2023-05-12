Oakland parents call on striking teachers and district to reach deal

Contract negotiations between Oakland teachers and the school district continued late Friday night, with optimism by some union members that there had been "significant" progress.

Many parents expressed frustration that the Oakland Education Association's strike and the deadlock with the school district has left students without teachers and classes for seven days.

On Friday, union members held a rally and march around Lake Merritt.

"Our bargaining team is able to have those conversations, exchange proposals, and they're beginning to come to some agreement," said Carrie Anderson, a 2nd grade teacher.

The school year ends in just nine days, and some parents say they want both sides to reach a compromise, so students can get their grades, participate in the year-end state championships, and graduate.

Bernadette Ryan-Leduc says the strike comes at the worst time for graduating seniors and student athletes.

"Today and tomorrow is the swimming and diving CIF championships, and all of our swimmers were not able to go," said Ryan-Leduc, "So Oakland's not represented."

The Oakland Educators Association said union members still want a contract deal that includes higher wages and what they call "common good" issues such as housing for homeless students and more resources for schools with 40 percent or more Black students.

Close is not good enough for many parents who say they are frustrated that the strike reached its seventh day.

They say the deadlock is just hurting students who have already been struggling since the pandemic.

Some parents crossed the picket line to escort children into class.

"I've never crossed a picket line before in my life. Yesterday was the first day I've crossed," said Francesca Brown, OUSD Parent

Frustration was evident with some faulting the union and others faulting the district.

"There's just delay, after delay, after delay and has put in my mind doubts about what the teachers union is all about," said Nina Sarazin, an OUSD parent.

"This district has problems. People are not going to put their kids in this district until it's better managed. I think that's what they're fighting for," said Ali Schwartz, a parent.

"I understand that teachers aren't paid enough. I get it. I understand OUSD has major budget concerns," said Bernadette Ryan-Leduc, an Oakland parent, "We need to come up with a solution so we can move forward. We need to stop hurting the kids."

Featured article

She says students, such as her daughter and son, have trained all year for the state championship qualifying meets that are scheduled next week. Friday, she learned the commissioner plans to hold the qualifiers, as long as parents are able to volunteer to help run the event.

"It would be very disappointing if we didn't have that," said Chloé Leduc, an Oakland 9th grader who trains with the Oakland Tech track team.

Ryan-Leduc says an email from OUSD said if the strike continues, the students might not be able to get grades.

"All these kids need to be able to graduate. They need to finish off the semester," said Ryan-Leduc, "They need to be in school Monday morning."

