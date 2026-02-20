Oakland police arrest man, 29, after mayor's SUV stolen

Oakland police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the theft of a city-owned SUV that is used to take Mayor Barbara Lee to and from events.

Logan Tell DeSilva was taken into custody on Thursday on suspicion of burglary, auto theft and vandalism.

The SUV was taken on Monday when City Hall was closed to the public for President's Day.

The suspect allegedly broke into Lee's third-floor office, stole the keys to the SUV that Lee's security detail uses to drive her around and then stole the Ford Expedition from a garage near City Hall.

It was later found in Vallejo.

