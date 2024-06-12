Oakland police arrest several, recover guns in sideshow

article

Arrests and car tows have been made in the chaotic sideshows that took over Oakland Saturday night.

Five people were arrested, three cars were towed, and three guns were recovered following the riotous sideshows that drew at least 300 cars and 200 spectators in the area of Park and Grand Avenues, Oakland police said.

When police arrived on scene, the crowd moved to Fifth and Adeline Streets before eventually moving on to other parts of Oakland and nearby cities.

At the Oakland sideshows, video showed at least two people getting hit by cars and fireworks were lit as crowds gathered during the rambunctious scene.

San Francisco also saw sideshows Saturday night, where stunt drivers took over San Francisco streets. A car was also lit on fire.

Police are still on the search for more cars that took part in the sideshows.