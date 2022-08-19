Oakland police arrest two alleged Rolex robbers

Oakland police arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the recent Rolex watch robberies, police announced Thursday.

Oakland police made several search warrants in Oakland and neighboring Bay Area cities early Tuesday morning, police said.

Two individuals were arrested, police said. Officers also recovered two firearms with extended magazines and a Rolex watch during the arrest.

Police has not released the identity of the suspects nor the details of the alleged robberies.

But thieves have targeted people with luxury watches in the East Bay this year. The Oakland police said there have been more than 20 robberies of this type this year while smaller towns like Walnut Creek and Danville have also been the site of multiple incidents in which armed thieves targeted people wearing a Rolex.