Oakland police ask for assistance in locating missing at-risk woman

Oakland police are asking for help locating a missing at-risk woman last seen on July 3.

On Thursday, police said Adrianne Abraham, 32, was last seen on the 10800 block of Packard Street at around 7 a.m.

Abraham is described as an African American female and is considered at-risk. She is 5'9", 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she is in good physical and mental condition. She was last seen wearing a beanie cap, red coat, and dark pants. She is known to travel by foot or the AC Transit bus.

If you know of her whereabouts, you should contact Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.