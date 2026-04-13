Oakland police bust illegal gambling operation in East Peralta

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The Brief Oakland police executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue on Thursday. The warrant was granted following an investigation that was launched after a recent shooting, ongoing neighborhood complaints and "a history of violence at the location," police said.



Oakland police on Monday announced they busted an illegal gambling operation in the East Peralta area last week.

What we know:

The Oakland Police Department said officers, in cooperation with federal authorities, executed a search warrant at the alleged gambling operation in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue on Thursday, according to a department statement.

The warrant was granted following an investigation that was launched after a recent shooting, ongoing neighborhood complaints and "a history of violence at the location," the OPD said.

"During the operation, officers detained ten individuals and arrested three on outstanding felony warrants," Oakland police said. "Investigators recovered narcotics, a firearm, cash, and gambling equipment."

What we don't know:

The names of those arrested were not released.

Anyone with information on the illegal gambling operation was asked to contact the OPD at 510-238-3728.