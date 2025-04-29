Oakland police car in crash on I-580

An Oakland police car was involved on Tuesday in a crash with a silver Acura SUV, police said.

The California Highway Patrol said it appears as though the Acura driver was speeding and slammed into the OPD car about 11:15 a.m., while also hitting a sign on the right-hand shoulder along Interstate Highway 580 at Park Boulevard.

The driver of the Acura suffered some minor head and hand injuries, the CHP said.

Two officers went to the hospital to be assessed, Oakland police said.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, Oakland police said.

Police said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.