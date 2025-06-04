Oakland police commission says change needed to end pursuit deaths.

Following last week's deadly crash after a chase with CHP officers, the Oakland Police Commission said systematic changes are needed to fix how police stop and arrest suspects.

In a new statement, the police commission said revising the city's pursuit policy isn't enough to fix the issue.

Last month, Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell requested the city loosen restrictions on its current rules – specifically to not have officers having to ask a supervisor to travel faster than 50mph during a pursuit.

The commission said it's reviewing the request, but wants the city to focus on building a safer city.

It's important to note that the CHP was involved in last week's crash.

Those officers are not required to follow OPD's pursuit policy.

As a result of that CHP pursuit, Castlemont High math teacher Marvin Boomer was killed while he was walking on the sidewalk with his girlfriend.

An 18-year-old driver was charged with vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.



