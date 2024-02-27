Oakland Police Commission unveils new list of police chief candidates

The Oakland Police Commission unveiled a new slate of candidates for the city's next police chief on Tuesday after Mayor Sheng Thao rejected the commission's initial picks.

Returning to the list is former San Leandro Police Chief Abdul Pridgen, who left the department under a cloud after he was placed on leave for unspecified reasons in September. Pridgen was also included in the commission's first lineup in December.

Also, among the candidates is former Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, who resigned in September 2023 after dispatchers in his department were accused of not answering 911 calls. He had been with the department for four years.

Cincinnati Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis was also put on the list. She has over 30 years of service with the department, but according to news reports, was passed over multiple times for police chief.

The fourth candidate on the list is Louis Molina, New York City's former Commissioner of the Department of Correction and current Assistant Deputy Mayor of Public Safety.

Noticeably absent from the list is former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who was fired a year ago. Despite that, the police commission still put his name on the potential hiring list in December, which Mayor Thao soundly rejected.