Oakland police to encrypt radio traffic, cutting off public access

Changes are coming to Oakland police radios.



Starting Wednesday, all police radio traffic will be encrypted, cutting off public access to real-time dispatch calls for the first time in years.

Critics, including lawmakers and civil rights advocates, call the move dangerous and a blow to transparency.

Ginny LaRoe, advocacy director for the First Amendment Coalition, told the East Bay Times that open radio traffic is "incredibly important" for journalists and the public to get real-time information during mass shootings and natural disasters, because it allows reporters to fact-check police statements and news releases.

OPD says encryption is needed for safety.

Several other cities in California have also ended public access to their radio traffic, but Oakland is the only department making this change while under federal oversight.

Mayor Barbara Lee told the East Bay Times that she would "look into it," adding that "transparency is very important to me."