Oakland police graduates 25 new recruits

The Oakland Police Department has 25 new police officers.

The graduation ceremony held Wednesday at the Scottish Rite Center celebrated those who graduated from the 186th recruit academy.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the new officers include six women and 19 men, and nine of the recruits are from the city of Oakland.

Valedictorian and Officer Brandon Moss thanked his "amazing brothers and sisters" for being his classmates.

"Let's leave our legacy here forever through our actions," he said.

There are 38 more police recruits in the next academy now underway.

Earlier this month, the Oakland City Council approved funding for two more police academies, to boost the department's staffing.

The latest graduating class will bring the department up to 694 officers, which is still below Oakland's authorized staffing of 788 police officers.

