Oakland police grow by 14 officers - but department says more needed

The Brief The ranks of the Oakland Police Department grew by 14. Officers made it through a six-month academy and have six months of field training ahead. The department now has 618 sworn officers, but would like to have at least 700.



To the cheers of family and friends, 14 new Oakland police officers graduated on Friday, bringing much-needed help to an understaffed department.

"We're turning a page here in Oakland. It's a new day," Interim Oakland Police Chief James Beere told the crowd gathered at the Scottish Rite Center at the edge of Lake Merritt.

Academy class winnowed down

The backstory:

Six months ago, 26 recruits started their journey, but a dozen dropped out. Still, the officers from the 195th academy bring the number of sworn officers in Oakland to 618. The city, though, wants 700 officers.

"I really don't see a shortage," Mayor Barbara Lee told those in attendance. "I see a solution. Your decision to wear this badge is not just a career choice, I know. It's a profound act of courage."

"It’s much-needed resources that this department needs, and we need more," Beere said.

He said it's not unusual for recruits not to make it to graduation.

"It is tough. Policing’s not for everybody, and the standard is high in California, but it’s even higher here in Oakland, so we do have usually some attrition."

Oakland natives among new officers

What they're saying:

Officer Adriana Talavera, an Oakland native, is the only female officer to graduate from her class, after two others washed out.

"I want to be able to make a difference, personally, like they said if you want something done right, do it yourself," Talavera said. "I hope to learn and grow, and just give back to my community."

Officer Lael Beltran was class valedictorian and won awards for defensive tactics, firearms skills and de-escalation techniques.

"This is where I grew up, this is where my family lives, where we have businesses," Beltran said. "I owe a lot to the city. Any chance I have to give back, I want to take that opportunity."

His mother is Oakland police Lt. Gloria Beltran, who oversees the homicide section and criminal investigation division.

"I couldn’t be any more proud," she said. "But I will say he worked really hard. I have watched him really just dedicate the last six months to the academy, weekends, late nights, early mornings."

Sgt. Huy Nguyen, Oakland police union president said 75 officers left the department last year.

"We have to be out there and be more competitive to show that we want candidates to come to the city of Oakland," Nguyen said. "We have very high demands of our members. We want them to be able to have the ability to go out there and serve one of the most challenging environments in the Bay Area.

The new officers still have one major test ahead of them: six months of field training on Oakland’s demanding streets.

