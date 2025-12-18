Oakland police host holiday celebration for 100 kids to connect in positive way

The Oakland Police Department hosted a first-of-its-kind holiday celebration on Wednesday aimed at strengthening relationships with families across the city, offering a meal and gifts.

The event brought together 100 children from kindergarten through eighth grade and their families for the event held at Peony Restaurant in Oakland’s Chinatown.

Oakland’s Interim Police Chief James Beere, other command staff, and officers met with families from underserved communities.

Beere said many people only interact with law enforcement during traumatic or stressful situations, but this gathering is a chance to connect in a positive way.

"We’re also a part of the community," said Beere. "I live here. My children go to Oakland public schools. This isn’t just for the families — it’s also for our officers to take a step back, enjoy each other’s company, and celebrate together."

For Brooke Lawson, a single parent who attended with her children, the experience was unexpected.

"It’s an honor that they want to do something for the families," Lawson said.

Lawson told KTVU her past interactions with law enforcement, mostly in Southern California, had been negative.

Oakland police host a toy giveaway. Interim Chief James Beere talks to children. Dec. 17, 2025

During the event, Beere stopped to talk with Lawson’s 8-year-old son, Joante, complimenting his shirt and chatting casually.

Lawson hopes the police interaction on this night will help give her children a different perspective than her own experience.

"For the kids, it gives them a different view of them," Lawson said.

In addition to dinner, each child was invited to choose a toy or gift to take home for the holidays.

Eleven-year-old Cynthia Campos, a seventh grader, selected a purse — not for herself, but for her mother.

"She’s been working hard to get what I want, to feed my brother and me," Cynthia said. "I wanted to get her a special present."

When officers learned what Cynthia had done, they encouraged her to pick out another gift for herself.

She chose a dinosaur-themed item, saying she hopes to become a biologist one day.

"Maybe this will help me learn more about the animals," she said.

Cynthia added that the event helped ease financial pressure on her parents during the holidays.

"That way my mom doesn’t spend that much money on getting what I want," she said.

Lawson said she hopes that "more people from the community go into the police force," and that the "department is actually for them, protects them, and that our kids can grow up not fearing them."

The Police Department says the event was funded by the Oakland Police Foundation.

The department has joined with Mayor Barbara Lee's office, other city agencies, and nonprofits for another holiday celebration and toy giveaway this Saturday at Oakland City Hall.

Oakland police host a holiday toy giveaway. Dec. 17, 2025

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU