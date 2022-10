One person is dead following a shooting Monday afternoon in West Oakland, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, not far from DeFremery Park.

Police said the slaying is the 100th death by violence this year in the city. Most of the slayings have been by gunfire, according to police.

Police are asking residents and visitors to avoid the area.