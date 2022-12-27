Oakland police investigate death of child

article

Oakland police are investigating the death of a girl last Thursday, police said Friday.

The death occurred just after 1 p.m. in the 700 block of 52nd Street. Officers went there and learned that a girl was taken to a hospital after she was found to be unresponsive, according to police.

Doctors tried to save the girl's life, but she was pronounced dead, police said.

No additional information about the case was available from police early Tuesday morning.

Anyone with more information is asked to please call the Police Department's criminal investigation division at (510) 238-3641.