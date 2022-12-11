Oakland police investigate early morning homicide

Oakland police reported a homicide in the 5800 block of East 16th Street near Seminary Avenue that occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday, and are currently investigating.

A ShotSpotter activation alerted authorities to the scene who discovered an unresponsive adult male with gunshot wounds. Police said the man died at the scene.

Authorities have not released the victim's name pending notification to the victim's next of kin.

Police did not provide the race, approximate age, or any other identifying characteristics of the victim.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide and ask those who may have information to contact the Homicide Section of OPD at (510)-238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510)-238-7950.