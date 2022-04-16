Oakland police investigates double homicide Saturday morning

article

Oakland police are investigating a shooting that killed two people in East Oakland Saturday morning, authorities.

Officers responded to multiple Shotspotter alerts in the 900 block of 77th Avenue, around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.

Upon arrival, they found a person with gunshot wounds(s) and provided them with medical aid, officials said in a release. The victim passed away after being dropped off at an area hospital.

A second individual with gunshot wound(s) was dropped off at an area hospital and later succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that both deaths may be related, officials said. Police have not released the victim's identities at this time.

This is the 36th and 37th homicide the Oakland police are investigating in 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information can contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.