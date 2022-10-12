Oakland police investigating 103rd homicide of the year as elected leaders discuss the city's violence

Oakland Police Department is investigating their 103rd homicide of the year, officials confirmed. A victim of a shooting arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning and was later pronounced dead, police say. The latest incident took place on the same day elected leaders met to discuss the escalating violence in Oakland.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of 11th Street shortly before 10 a.m. near Lafayette Square Park in the Old Oakland neighborhood.

OPD's homicide unit is investigating the circumstances of the shooting. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

OPD said the investigation is ongoing.

The city has struggled with violent crime and has seen a recent uptick in often times fatal shootings. Federal, state, and local leaders met in the City of Oakland on Wednesday to discuss the recent increase in violence.

U.S. Representative Barbara Lee and State Sen. Alex Padilla joined Mayor Libby Schaaf in the roundtable discussion. Schaaf and community leaders called on the federal government to step in.

"The federal government needs to bring the cops' grants back to Oakland to help us with our police staffing, our investigations, needs to declare a health emergency so that we can use health funding to do the deep violence prevention and intervention work that we know is needed, particularly as we are seeing more and more young people not only be the victims of crime, but be the perpetrators of crime," said Schaaf.

Other topics at the discussion included addressing the root causes of violence, increasing educational outreach, and more funding for grassroots programs that help at-risk youth.

Congresswoman Lee told KTVU in an on-air interview, following the meeting that gun violence is a public health emergency as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and that the federal government needs to act accordingly.

She talked about violence interrupters. "I'm on the appropriations committee and we funded $250,000 - $500,000 for violence interrupters through Youth ALIVE!"

Lee added that the programs need to be brought to scale in order for them to be effective at disrupting the violence.

On the topic of gun safety legislation, she noted that the bill is stuck in the Senate. "We passed an assault weapons ban twice." She said the approach needs to be multi pronged.

"The federal government has a role to support local efforts, especially grassroots efforts that really can be a part of the cease-fire initiative," Lee said.

Lee explained part of the problem is gun trafficking. She noted police have said this themselves. "What we need to do at the federal level is get the assault weapons passed signed into law. Get all these gun-safety measures passed in the Senate, so the president can sign them. California has some of the strongest and most effective gun laws in the country, but they lose their effectiveness though when people can transport guns from other states."

She said it's important to have national standards that close a loophole. But in the meantime, the short-term solution is to support the grassroots community efforts are supported and funded.

"Finally, I'll say it's not just about guns. That's a major piece of it, but it's about the quality of life. It's about an education. It's about mental health services. It's about food. Someone mentioned the fact that people are hungry."

Lee said the root causes are not being addressed not only in Oakland, but in other cities around the country.