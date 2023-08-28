Two men found shot at Oakland's International Boulevard, 1 killed

article

Police in Oakland are investigating a homicide on Monday.

The incident happened on International Boulevard near 23rd Avenue.

Police were dispatched to the area just after 4:45 p.m. There, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The second victim was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

SkyFOX flew over the crime scene just before 5 p.m., where there was a large police presence, firefighters and an ambulance. Police have not said if there have been any arrests.

We do not know the circumstances that led to the violence.

Police said the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Featured article

Oakland police investigating a homicide on International Boulevard near 23rd Avenue. Aug. 28, 2023