Oakland police investigating a shooting at 82nd and Bancroft Avenues

Oakland police say they are investigating a shooting at 82nd and Bancroft avenues, Thursday evening.

Police say the shooting occurred at 4:12 p.m., in the 2000 block of 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. There was no update on the victim's condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further details were available.

SkyFOX is headed to the scene to get a better vantage point from above.

