Oakland police investigating homicide shooting at 76th and International Blvd.

Oakland police are investigating a homicide Wednesday after two people were shot near 76th Avenue and International Boulevard. One of the victims has died, police say.

Police responded to both ShotSpotter activity recorded around 2:49 p.m. as well as reports of a shooting at the location.

Responding officers found two victims suffering gunshot wounds. First responders pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

The victim's identity is being withheld as next of kin is notified.

Homicide investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspect information was provided. There were no further details available.

