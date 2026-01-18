Oakland police investigating pair of weekend homicides

article

The Brief Oakland police are investigating a pair of homicides that occurred Friday and Saturday. One man was found stabbed to death on Friday, and another was found shot in the street on Saturday. Police did not indicate that the killings were related to one another.



Man found dead in home:

Oakland Police Department officers were called just before 7:15 p.m. on Friday to a home in the 1500 block of Jackson Street on reports of a person dead inside, according to a department statement.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told by paramedics that a man was found dead inside with " multiple lacerations."

Second victim found shot:

The following day, OPD officers were called just after 7:15 a.m. the 300 block of Grand Avenue on reports of a person down on the ground and found a man suffering an "apparent gunshout wound" at the scene, according to the OPD.

Police did not release the names of either victim, and an investigation into their deaths is ongoing. The OPD did not indicate that the two deaths were related.

Anyone with information on the killings was asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.