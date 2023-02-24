Oakland police make arrest in fatal hit and run of 100-year-old

The Oakland Police Department said Friday they arrested a woman connected to the fatal hit-and-run that killed a 100-year-old man.

Authorities did not identify the suspect, but said they used surveillance video and images to track the woman down.

Tzu-Ta Ko was struck at about 7 a.m. Sunday at 19th and Harrison streets by Lake Merritt. Police had said they were looking for the driver of a white Mini Cooper before Friday's announcement.

OPD said the community and media coming together led to the arrest. Details about the suspect were not given in the Facebook post but officials said a news conference will be held Friday afternoon.

Ko's daughter, Shirley Ko told KTVU on Tuesday, "We're really, really close, so this is really a shock for me."

She said her father "enjoys walks. He's pretty healthy. That's why we're very surprised. He walked almost every day."

The victim was a retired Taiwanese government official who celebrated his 100th birthday in November. His wife died in January.

"Everybody should learn from him," his daughter said. "He lived over 100. He exercised, he takes care of himself."