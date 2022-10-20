Oakland police need public's assistance in search for missing 72-year-old man with dementia

article

Police in Oakland need the public's assistance in locating a missing man considered at risk due to his age and early dementia diagnosis.

Noel Dias is a 72-year-old man, last seen Monday in the 2600 block of Carisbrook Drive. He is of Indian descent, stands 5'1" tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He also has a dark complexion.

Dias was wearing a black jacket and brown work boots when he was last seen Monday.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who may have seen him is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit. (510) 238-3641.









