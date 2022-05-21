Oakland police release video of gunfire exchange that left officer wounded

The Oakland Police Department released video from officers' body cameras that recorded a shootout with an armed man last fall.

That exchange of gunfire left one officer and the armed suspect wounded.

"Hey, let me see your hands," one officer is heard saying in the video before gunshots punctuate the Uptown section of Oakland on September 21.

Jeffrey Allan Carter opened fire on two cops near 22nd Street and Telegraph Avenue, police said.

One officer was hit in the leg. Both officers shot back, striking Carter.

The wounded cop and Carter have recovered. Carter has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and a weapons crime.

