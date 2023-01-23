Oakland police requests 'immediate reinstatement' after being placed on administrative leave

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday requested his "immediate reinstatement" as the city's top cop – after being placed on paid administrative leave by the mayor last week.

In a statement sent out by Sam Singer's PR firm, Armstrong said he is holding an 11 a.m. news conference to "explain how OPD took appropriate action" against a sergeant involved in a hit-and-run in 2021 and failed to report it. He said he began a criminal investigation against that same sergeant who then fired a gun off in a police elevator in April 2022.

Armstrong had placed that sergeant on leave that same month and said federal monitor Robert Warshaw "took the case away from OPD," never giving him a chance to take appropriate action against the officer.

Warshaw directed the city to hire an independent law firm to investigate the conduct in May 2022 – one month after the sergeant fired off the gun and was placed on leave, which he is still on as of today, nine months later.

Warshaw is a court-appointed federal monitor, who works for U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick as part of a 20-year consent decree that Oakland police must adhere to until the department meets a benchmark of reforms. That federal oversight was poised to end in June, but this latest revelation about the chief has thrown that ending date into question.

Armstrong said the move to place him on leave was "ill-advised."

In addition to hiring Singer, Armstrong also hired attorney Will Edelman of the law firm of Delahunty & Edelman.

Armstrong's moves come after Mayor Sheng Thao put him on leave Thursday, following an investigation from an outside law firm that found the chief failed to properly handle two serious incidents of misconduct by a police sergeant, and some of his superiors who downplayed the fact that he was involved in a hit-and-run in San Francisco and fired his gun off in an OPD freight elevator in March 2021 and April 2022, respectively.

The sergeant didn't report the hit-and-run – and was outed by the Mercedes driver whose bumper he ripped off. The sergeant came forward about the gun about a week after it went off – and after he threw the shell casings into the bay, according to the law firm's report.

On Saturday, Sheng - who took office at the start of this month – told reporters that placing Amstrong on leave does not mean he has done anything wrong and is not meant to be punitive.

She said she is waiting to review more documents from the investigation to determine what to do – an investigation, she stressed, that was launched during Mayor Libby Schaaf's administration.

"We are still awaiting more documents," Thao said. "It is our understanding that there are more documents that will be arriving soon, and so, until we have the full picture to review, I cannot stand here and tell you that there has been a decision made."

Thao said that for now she can't say what will happen to the future of Amstrong's career with Oakland Police Department.

The mayor is now facing pressure from a growing group of Armstrong supporters.

Some of those supporters include former councilman Loren Taylor, Brenda Grisham, whose son was murdered outside the family’s home in 2010 and co-chair of the Oakland Violence Prevention Coalition and Carl Chan, president of Chinatown's Chamber of Commerce.

"I have come to the conclusion that the decision to put Chief Armstrong on administrative leave was excessive, and if I were mayor, I would not have done it," Taylor said in a statement issued Saturday. "The magnitude of the discipline levied in this instance does not match the nature of the infraction."