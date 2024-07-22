Possibly armed person in custody after barricading inside an Oakland home

article

A possibly armed person suffering an apparent mental health crisis in Oakland is in custody after barricading inside a home, police say.

The Oakland Police Department responded to the situation at a home on Elysian Field Drive and Royal Oak Road.

Police said when they first arrived at the scene, they attempted to contact the individual inside the home, but the person refused to exit. Police did not indicate when they arrived to the scene.

KTVU first learned of this situation at around 3:15 p.m.

Police said this is an active investigation and that the area has been secured after multiple attempts to communicate with the individual.

SkyFOX flew over the area and saw a large police presence with a tactical vehicle partially parked on the front lawn. What appeared to be a pizza delivery to the home could be seen from our aerial vantage point.

After the person exited the residence, they were safely taken into custody. Police did not indicate if the person was armed.

It is not clear if the person inside the home, made threats to harm anyone or themselves.

The home is near the southern side of the Sequoyah Country Club.