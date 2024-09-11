Oakland police search for person connected to deadly double shooting

article

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person connected to a deadly shooting.

Police say this man is associated with a double shooting that happened on June 23, 2024.

The shooting happened just after 6:15 p.m. on 44th and Market Streets and police say when they arrived, they located evidence of a shooting but no victims.

Officers later learned that two people who had been shot were being treated at the hospital, where one of the victims died.

Today, police said they now have a photo of the person they believe is involved in the shootings.

Officers released a photo of a navy blue Mercedes-Benz SUV they say is also involved.

Car connected to Oakland homicide

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

The alert from police comes as the city deals with the aftermath of a violent few days.

Over the course of two days, Oakland saw sideshows that injured one person, and three people killed in two separate shootings.

On Wednesday, a Shell gas station employee shot at a group of people trying to break into the location's convenience store.